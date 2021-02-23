Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,706,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.50% of Eaton Vance worth $659,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.