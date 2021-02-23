Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 23.9%

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) fell 23.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $23.20. 3,813,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 873,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ebix by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

