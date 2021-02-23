eBoost (EBST) Price Up 434.6% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $10,229.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 434.6% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00364324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

