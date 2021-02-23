EchoLink (EKO) Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $939,413.17 and $45,324.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00737937 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.68 or 0.04512796 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

