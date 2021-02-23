Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lessened by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,470 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $36,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Shares of ECL opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.