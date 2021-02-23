Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Down 7.8%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 584,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 295,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

EDAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $275.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $523,000.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

