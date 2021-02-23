Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Edison International worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 11,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

EIX stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

