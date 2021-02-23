EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading 0.3% Higher

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.62. 2,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 39,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.