Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as low as $15.81. Educational Development shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 12,132 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $66.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the third quarter worth about $456,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1,229.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

