eGain (EGAN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) recently:

2/17/2021 – eGain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

2/11/2021 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

2/11/2021 – eGain had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/11/2021 – eGain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/27/2021 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2021 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $363.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth about $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

