Egretia Trading 29.1% Lower This Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Egretia has a total market cap of $11.54 million and $11.27 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.33 or 0.00735945 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.06 or 0.04603264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

EGT is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

