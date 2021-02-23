Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Electric Power Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EPWDF)

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

