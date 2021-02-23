electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 14.9%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price traded down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.11. 2,282,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,395,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.
The stock has a market cap of $95.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
