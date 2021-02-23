electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 14.9%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price traded down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.11. 2,282,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,395,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

Get electroCore alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $95.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter worth $265,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in electroCore by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the period. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.