Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Achieves $120.81 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $120.81 million and $2.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 242.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,808,023 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.