Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Swedbank

Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,103 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned approximately 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $124,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

LLY opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.