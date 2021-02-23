Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.4% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.9% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.3% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.73. 65,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,328. The company has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

