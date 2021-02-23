Elitium 24-Hour Volume Tops $353,352.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $4.98 or 0.00010281 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $149.79 million and approximately $353,352.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.00747231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,185.26 or 0.04512298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

