Elizabeth A. Smith Sells 150,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. 2,582,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

