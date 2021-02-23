ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €9.00 ($10.59) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 35.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

ZIL2 opened at €13.90 ($16.35) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.88. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 52 week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The firm has a market cap of $880.70 million and a P/E ratio of -38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

