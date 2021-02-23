Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 24.6% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Elrond has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $306.78 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $104.10 or 0.00223747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.78 or 0.02402531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00041182 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,241,392 coins and its circulating supply is 17,010,018 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

