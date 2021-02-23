Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.92. 355,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 218,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17.

Get Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Kenwood sold 25,000 shares of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$28,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,411,844.65.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 42 deeded royalties and 22 optioned properties.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.