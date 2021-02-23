Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Shares Down 12.6%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) fell 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $6.03. 1,761,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,203,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $159,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 370,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

