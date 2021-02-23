Elysian Price Reaches $0.0011 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $107,959.88 and $166,765.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.94 or 0.00701094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.57 or 0.04366889 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

