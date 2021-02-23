eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Up 7.8%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.17. 3,433,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,700,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get eMagin alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $586,359.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 552,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,272.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,287.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,994,819 shares of company stock worth $6,542,773. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in eMagin by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.