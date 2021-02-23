Emerald Crypto One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $135,726.00 and $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

