Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of EEX opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Emerald has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth about $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

