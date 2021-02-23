Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Hits $10.40 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $98,486.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 58.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00030075 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,955,545 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

