Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.16

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $86.95, with a volume of 197196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.17.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.