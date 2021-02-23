Emma Reeve Sells 4,010 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Emma Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20.

NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. 566,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

CNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,528 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

