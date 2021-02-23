Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Trading Up 0.9%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $967.27 and last traded at $967.27. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $958.74.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emmi in a research note on Sunday, December 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $967.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $946.53.

Emmi AG develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the Americas, and Europe. Its offers cow, goat, and sheep milk; mozzarella and fresh cheese, yogurt, drinking milk, and butter; fondue; energy milk and caffÃ¨ latte; ice cream; whey powder; protein products and milk powder/concentrates.

