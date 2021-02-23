Empired Limited (EPD.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EPD)

Empired Limited (EPD.AX) (ASX:EPD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.36.

In other Empired Limited (EPD.AX) news, insider Russell Baskerville 1,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services, as well as Azure managed services.

