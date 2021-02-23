Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Reaches $66.80 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $66.80 million and $1.32 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00451634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 170.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.09 or 0.00478499 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

