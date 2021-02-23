Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

