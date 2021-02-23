Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.78

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.78 and traded as low as C$25.50. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$26.44, with a volume of 894,382 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDV. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$61.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -46.71.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

