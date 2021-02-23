Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 4,486,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,446,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

ENDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Get Endo International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.