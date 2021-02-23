Enecuum Reaches One Day Volume of $552,250.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $5.79 million and $552,250.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,860,067 coins and its circulating supply is 156,110,059 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

