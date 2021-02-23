Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.35 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004761 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $91.62 million and $3.35 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00233507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.45 or 0.02394553 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,222,686 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

