Energizer (ENR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/9/2021 – Energizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Energizer was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

2/9/2021 – Energizer had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Energizer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Energizer had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Energizer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined in the past six months. Elevated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been hurdle for the company. Such high costs put pressure on the company’s bottom line during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Management highlighted that the pandemic-led rise in costs were mainly driven by efforts to meet elevated demand. Additionally, sales mix shifts and higher interest expenses were a drag. Nonetheless, the company continued to witness growth in its auto care and batteries business segments, which drove the top line in the reported quarter. Moreover distribution gains and higher replenishment volumes boosted organic sales. For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales to grow in the band of 2-4%. Further, it is on track with measures to boost efficiency, such as streamlining supply chain operations.”

1/22/2021 – Energizer had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Energizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ENR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. 1,152,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,651. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

