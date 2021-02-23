ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Down 6.5%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $5.36. 1,481,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,058,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.68 million, a PE ratio of 191.06 and a beta of 2.75.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,079 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.