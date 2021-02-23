ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Hold” at DZ Bank

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

E has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of E traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $26.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

