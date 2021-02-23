Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Enphase Energy worth $46,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $167.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 131.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

