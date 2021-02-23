EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.32-4.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

