Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Down 16%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price fell 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.10. 1,351,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,342,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.99.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.