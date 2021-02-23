Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $224.00

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.00 and last traded at $222.51, with a volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.94.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.10 and its 200 day moving average is $189.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61.
Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.
