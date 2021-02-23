Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $224.00

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.00 and last traded at $222.51, with a volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.94.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.10 and its 200 day moving average is $189.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,093,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $4,243,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at $3,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

