Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.34

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 91427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The firm has a market cap of $859.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Entercom Communications by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

