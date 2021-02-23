Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $3.39. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 289,056 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $275.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.63.
Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.
