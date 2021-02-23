Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Envestnet worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Advent International Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after acquiring an additional 677,399 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Envestnet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 445,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 64,579 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 731,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

ENV opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -609.15 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

