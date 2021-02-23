EOSDT Price Tops $0.99 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.61 million and $771,680.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.98 or 0.00460093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00069048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00077891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00486472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072498 BTC.

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

