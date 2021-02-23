Equal (EQL) Price Up 33.9% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Equal has a market cap of $320,662.73 and approximately $446.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00759403 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00037898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.44 or 0.04517517 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003581 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

