Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Shares Down 7.4%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 10,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equatorial Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Equatorial Energia alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.